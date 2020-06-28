South Korean movie #ALIVE released this week. The film's lead Park Shin Hye opened up about her bond with actor Yoo Ah In.

Park Shin Hye and Yoo Ah In recently starred in #ALIVE. The thriller-zombie movie released in South Korea earlier this week and recorded the highest number of 1st-day moviegoers since the COVID-19 crisis hit South Korea. As the movie continues to draw audiences into the theatres, Park Shin Hye opened up about her bond with her co-star Yoo Ah In. The two actors began their journey in the industry in the same year. The actress revealed that he felt like an "older brother" figure on the sets of the movie.

As reported by Soompi, #ALIVE hosted a digital guest visit (GV) over the weekend. During the chat, Park Shin Hye said, "Since he’s older than me, I enjoyed the warmth that he gave off as an older brother figure on set.” The actress deemed him as smart, lovely, an acting genius with a lot of hair. "Yoo Ah In explains his thoughts gradually. Although he’s smart, he has a very lovable side behind that," she added.

The Heirs actress added that they've become close. "We’ve become really close. We debuted around the same time and began working in our teens. There were definitely situations that we were able to understand without personally knowing, and there were lots of times when we empathized with one another," she said.

While the audiences are walking to the theatres to watch the movie, fellow South Korean actors have come forward to support the movie. For example, Song Hye Kyo attended the special premiere and shared a picture from the venue. On the other hand, Itaewon Class actress Kim Da Mi shared a poster of the movie and showed her support.

Share your comment ×