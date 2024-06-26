'Part Of Her That Wants To Walk Away Sooner:' Is Vanna White Struggling To Work With Ryan Seacrest On Wheel Of Fortune? Here's What Report Says

With Ryan Seacrest set to replace Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune, more changes might be coming to the show than expected. A report from The Daily Mail suggests that Vanna White might leave the show sooner than planned, despite fighting for a raise and contract extension for months.

Vanna White reportedly planning to leave Wheel of Fortune sooner

A source told The Daily Mail that Vanna White is finding it hard to continue without Sajak. The source said. “There is a part of her that wants to walk away sooner. It is just so difficult to do this without Pat, Vanna feels that she has put her time in. She devoted her entire life to this show and she had an incredible run while making a fortune.”

With Seacrest coming in, White is reportedly reconsidering staying. The source told the outlet, “She knows that the show needs to go in a different direction and appeal to a younger demographic. She wants the show to continue. This will require a younger female host, someone who can be to Ryan what she was to Pat,”

Another source mentioned to Daily Mail White is struggling to work with Seacrest. “She just doesn’t jibe with Ryan like she did with Pat, and no one really ever expected her to. There is just no way that she possibly could,”

Advertisement

Vanna White previously requested to extend her contract

Reports claim that Sony executives hope White’s current contract will be her last. White recently negotiated her first raise in almost 18 years, which led to tense negotiations as she demanded equal or higher pay than Pat Sajak.

In September, White extended her contract for two more years, ensuring she will be with Seacrest when he starts in Season 42. Deadline confirmed she received a raise for both Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Wheel of Fortune.

Sajak’s emotional farewell might be causing White to have second thoughts. During his final episode, Pat Sajak described Vanna White as sweet and unassuming. He noted that they had seen many changes in each other's lives but had always supported one another. He expressed that he would miss working with her.

Wheel of Fortune Season 42's premiere date hasn't been announced yet, but filming has already started.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 5 Actresses Who Look Like Margot Robbie: From Emma Mackey To Jaime Pressly