'Part of my heritage...': When Zendaya opened up about a Disney Kid, says 'embrace it a little bit'

Zendaya, a 27-year-old actress, has firmly established herself in the heart of Hollywood over the years, captivating audiences with her remarkable acting skills. Nevertheless, much like numerous other renowned actors and actresses, Zendaya embarked on her career journey through the Disney Channel . However, like many renowned actors and actresses, Zendaya embarked on her career through the Disney Channel. In an interview, she candidly reflected on her early days with Disney, giving credit to the network for her current success. Here's the full story.

Here’s what Zendaya said about Disney Channel

In 2021, Zendaya participated in an interview for Variety as part of the Actors on Actors series, with Carey Mulligan as the host. During the discussion, Zendaya delved into her professional journey in Hollywood, sharing insights and anecdotes related to her career. She also reflected on her evolution within the industry.

Carey Mulligan, acknowledging Zendaya's impressive career as a young and talented actress, suggested that she had transcended the Disney label. In response, Zendaya humbly acknowledged her roots as a "Disney kid" and expressed gratitude for that experience. She went on to elaborate that her time as part of the Disney journey had been a valuable learning opportunity and had provided her with significant experience as she embarked on her career.

Zendaya’s views on her Disney roots

Zendaya attributed her current success with Disney and expressed her gratitude for launching her career with the company. Regarding this, she remarked, "I'm delighted that my journey has been about proving things to myself rather than to anyone else, you know?" She also went on to say, "I embrace it a little bit. It's part of my heritage, to a degree."

Zendaya's comments about her Disney career highlight her deep gratitude for being a part of the channel and emphasize her enduring appreciation for her origins. She embarked on her Disney journey by starring in the popular show Shake It Up, where she skillfully portrayed the character Rocky Blue. This show achieved great success during the 2010s, running for three seasons, and Zendaya's outstanding performance significantly propelled her career, endearing her character Rocky Blue to a devoted fan base.

She has graced the silver screen with her presence in successful films and series such as The Greatest Showman, Euphoria, Dune, and has played a significant role in Marvel 's spectacular superhero film series, Spiderman . With her versatility, she has enthralled viewers across various genres.

