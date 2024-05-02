Canadian R&B singer Jahron Brathwaite, who is better known by his stage name PartyNextDoor, announced Sorry I’m Outside Tour on April 29, which would be done in support of his fourth studio album PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4) released last Friday.

Sorry, I'm Outside Tour to make 20 stops in the U.S. and Canada:

The tour was announced via a trailer directed by Aidan Wilde, Party, which featured clips of the singer in the studio, on the stage, amidst the dazzling lights and police sirens of Hollywood back to his hometown in Toronto. In one of the clips, we see the iconic Hollywood sign replaced with Real Woman, which is the title of the single off his album. In another scene, a crowd is singing along to the sample of the late DMX‘s Party Up (Up in Here), which was used in his single Lose My Mind.

The tour is produced by Live Nation Entertainment and will kick off in 20 cities starting from Wednesday, June 19th at The Van Buren in Phoenix. In between, it will make stops in cities across the U.S. and Canada, finally concluding in Chicago at The Salt Shed on August 15th. It has been confirmed that a special Toronto show will be announced at a later date.

The presale for the show’s tickets began on April 30, with additional presale running throughout the week before the General on-sale begins on Friday, May 3rd.

PartyNextDoor performed at SXSW, Rolling Loud California, and Australia’s Souled Out festival, and is slated to take the stage at Cowboys Music Festival, Broccoli City Festival, and Afro Nation Detroit.

The release of PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)

The Billboard cover singer released his much-awaited studio album PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4) on April 26, 2023. The release comes nearly four years after his last album Partymobile, which made records by entering the Billboard 200 at No. 8, while charting at No. 4 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

His fourth LP contains 14 songs, with previous singles Her Old Friends and Resentment on the track list as well. “This is the hardest I’ve ever worked on an album. This is the proudest I’ve felt,” he noted while speaking to Billboard for a cover story.

