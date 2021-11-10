Passing Review: Tessa Thompson & Ruth Negga subtly deliver complex emotions in this drama on racial identity

Passing

Passing Cast: Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga

Passing Director: Rebecca Hall

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Passing Stars: 3.5/5

In one of Passing's most glorious scenes, Tessa Thompson's Irene says "Things aren't always what they seem" and it precisely translates the film's core concept. First time director, Rebecca Hall takes upon herself the mighty task of adapting a literature that's delicate as she bases her film on Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel exploring racial identity. Led by ably cast leads, Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, Hall's Netflix film passing is so well made that it could make for an exemplary piece on handling complex issues such as race in cinema with a deft hand. Whether it's her gentle treatment of characters or the decision to present it monochrome, Hall shows clarity of thought and intelligence in terms of making this film an impactful addition to works of black history.

Passing, in its very first moment, introduces us to Irene (Tessa Thomspon), who finds herself shopping in downtown New York from the 20s. She's stealing gazes through the corner of her hat, discomforted in the presence of those around. At this point, Irene is in the other phase of her life, starkly different from her Harlem-based, life as the wife of Dr. Brian (Andre Holland) and a mother of two sons. During her passing phase as she enters an upscale hotel for a tea, much to Irene's (Thompson) unease, she finds herself grabbing the attention of a white woman seated opposite to her. In the lieu of avoiding any confrontation, Irene begins to abruptly leave the restaurant, only to realise the woman staring from the other end is an acquaintance, an old friend Claire (Ruth Negga). Claire's presence is unmissable but it's the complete erasure of her black identity from her personality that leaves Irene in shock. Claire reveals that she has been passing off as white all her life and is now married to a rich white man, John (Alexander Skarsgard), who is unaware of her background. What turns out as dismay at first ends up becoming a strange allure yet discontent for Irene and Claire as both begin to get fascinated and envious of each other's lives.

Passing beautifully conveys feelings of anguish in the mere flutter of a Claire's (Negga) eyes as on the outside she embodies the Hollywood glam but it's the emptiness within that is seen in her vacant gazes. For Irene, it's the fascination, the jealousy, the appeal of Claire that is inviting for her. At the helm of Passing, are two women searching for their lost racial identities in each other's lives. Their physical appearances often contradict their mental choices.

While Claire (Negga) is a woman who has so deeply accepted her white identity that she doesn't mind her husband referring to her with a racial slur, Irene, on the other hand, is a woman trying to create a false black narrative for her kids as she warns her husband to not reveal to them the harsh realities of lynchings and other atrocities faced by their community. It's after their sudden reunion that the two women find themselves in a tougher situation as they yearn for what the other has with hints at Irene even having a gay desire towards Claire.

There's cracks on the bedroom wall at Irene's home mirroring her strangely adequate but not a happy marriage with Brian. She's a woman who has a strangely standoffish relationship with her house help, Zu (Ashley Ware Jenkins), reflective of her belief in class treatment. Hall the film to be Irene's story. It's her head we are inside and possibly the Clare that we see is also a perception of what Irene thinks of her. How does Irene see her? She is someone who glows in the sunlight, she quickly becomes the center of attention at a party and when her presence starts to become threatening, almost bringing a sense of negativity in Irene's life, like a heritage teapot that shatters into pieces at her home, so does their friendship. Much of the film's storytelling is suggestive, Hall relies on her brilliant cinematographer Eduard Grau to paint every scene laden with emotions. There are gorgeous backshots of Thompsons' Irene being seated alone at parties, in the posh hotel and so on, that reflect her feelings of aloofness, the loneliness caused by the walls she puts up on account of her dual lives.

While Thompson's performance seems more emotive through her silent stares, her quiet gazes, her telling disregard for things, for Negga, it's a physical act. She glides through the room as Clare. Her vivaciousness looks like an she has put on to make her false identity a reality and the actress showcases the same with sheer brilliance. The film is carried ably with the searing performances of both Negga and Thompson who act with strange ease even while conveying the most complex emotions.

Rebecca Hall may have some popular acting credits to her name but with this directorial debut, she carves herself a place among some of the finest upcoming filmmakers. From the warmth of the sunlight to the cold white snow, Hall's direction captures the two women and their struggle over embracing their racial identity with a sensitive eye. Hall is not trying to be the "white savoiour", instead she steps on this project as a nuanced storyteller who recognises the delicate nature of the subject and its implications. At her expense are also some of the right people for the job, not only the lead stars but also the music and costume department who do an incredible job.

Passing is a film that despite its heavy nature of subject, never puts on a garb of being anything other than a film that's beautifully shot, told and performed. Its beauty lies in its visual storytelling and its ability to define tragedy without spelling it out.