Passing Twitter Review: Netizens HAIL Tessa Thompson & Ruth Negga starrer as 'interesting'

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 11, 2021 04:06 AM IST  |  1.4K
   
Passing is now available on Netflix
Passing portrays the narrative of two women
Advertisement

Passing, which is now available on Netflix, is one of those must-see movies. Passing portrays the narrative of two women, Irene and Clare, both mixed-race childhood friends who rejoin in middle-class adulthood in New York City, staying true to its source material, Nella Larson's 1929 book.

They grow further entwined in each other's life, and although they have a lot in common, they have one major difference: Clare (Ruth Negga, Preacher) "passes" as white and is married to a bigoted white guy, whereas Irene (Tessa Thompson, Thor) identifies as African-American and is married to a black doctor Brian (André Holland, Moonlight) (Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies). However, we’re bringing you very honest reviews of the movie from our trusty Twitterati. Without revealing too much, scroll down to see what netizens thought of the highly-anticipated film.

Check out the reactions below:

ALSO READ:Passing Review: Tessa Thompson & Ruth Negga subtly deliver complex emotions in this drama on racial identity

Advertisement
Credits: Twitter,Pinkvilla

Comments
User Avatar