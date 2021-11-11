Passing Twitter Review: Netizens HAIL Tessa Thompson & Ruth Negga starrer as 'interesting'

Passing, which is now available on Netflix, is one of those must-see movies. Passing portrays the narrative of two women, Irene and Clare, both mixed-race childhood friends who rejoin in middle-class adulthood in New York City, staying true to its source material, Nella Larson's 1929 book.

They grow further entwined in each other's life, and although they have a lot in common, they have one major difference: Clare (Ruth Negga, Preacher) "passes" as white and is married to a bigoted white guy, whereas Irene (Tessa Thompson, Thor) identifies as African-American and is married to a black doctor Brian (André Holland, Moonlight) (Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies). However, we’re bringing you very honest reviews of the movie from our trusty Twitterati. Without revealing too much, scroll down to see what netizens thought of the highly-anticipated film.

Check out the reactions below:

Watching #Passing on Netflix. I love @TessaThompson_x she’s such a beautiful woman. — Danger Invasive (@ThisIsJaii) November 10, 2021

Omg I have to watch #Passing tonight. It looks so interesting — Angela’s Basset (@KayMilian0) November 10, 2021

The two leading performances are brilliant & both worthy of Academy Award nominations. The movie is good but it’s missing some of the complexities and emotional punch of the novel. A nice debut for Hall, the performances & distortion of mirrors carry the picture. 3.5/5.0 #Passing — Elijah Murlor (@ElijahMurlor) November 10, 2021

LOVED #Passing - so tense minute by minute, from the first minute. Bravo #RebeccaHall! https://t.co/ocpZ48O6AL — Philomena Muinzer (@Ph1lomena) November 10, 2021

Started @netflix #PassingMovie. The decision to shoot in black & white is brilliant! The enigmatic cinematography tells its own story. And the #Harlem brownstone is exactly as I imagined. — karla fc holloway (@ProfHolloway) November 10, 2021

