Password Season 2: Know More About Premiere Date, How To Watch, Celebrity Guest, More As Keke Palmer, Jimmy Fallon's Game Show Makes Comeback

The Password is a beloved segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, featuring celebrities teaming up to play the classic word-guessing game. With comedic twists and unexpected clues, Fallon keeps the audience entertained as contestants strive to guess the secret word under time pressure. The segment's fast-paced nature and witty banter between Fallon and the guests make it a fan favorite, offering viewers a delightful break with laughter and entertainment. As anticipation builds, Password returns for its second season, promising more laughs and memorable moments ahead.

NBC’s Password Returns for Season 2

Keke Palmer, host of NBC's Password, approaches games with serious dedication, evident in her historic Emmy win as the first Black woman for outstanding game show host. From childhood favorite Monopoly to digital versions on her phone, Palmer's competitive spirit shines through. “Monopoly will have people cussing you out; it's worse than Spades!" she jokes.

Despite family members avoiding the board game due to her ruthless tactics, Palmer remains a fervent fan. As Password returns for Season 2, Palmer promises fresh games, stylish outfits, and comedic moments, keeping audiences entertained and engaged.

Moreover, Joe Manganiello brings his charm to the Password Season 2 premiere, facing off against Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon. In a clip from the March 12 episode, they tackle the category "Passwords that are magic." Fallon's clue, "Mike," nods to Manganiello's role in Magic Mike. Palmer jokingly warns Fallon against gyrating, while Manganiello's attempt with "magic" prompts an amusing guess. As the game progresses, Palmer invites Manganiello to showcase his Magic Mike moves, adding a fun twist to the competition.

When will Password Season 2 premiere?

Password Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, March 12 at 10/9c on NBC, with new episodes streaming on Peacock at 6 a.m. ET the following day after airing on NBC.

Who are the celebrity guests on Password Season 2?

In addition to the Deal or No Deal Island host, Season 2 of Password will showcase guest stars such as The Voice Coach Chance the Rapper, America's Got Talent Judge Howie Mandel, and Dancing with Myself Judge Liza Koshy. Other celebrity players joining Season 2 of Password include Lauren Graham, Joel McHale, Laverne Cox, Nikki & Brie Garcia, Wiz Khalifa, Johnny Knoxville, Meghan Trainor, Lindsey Vonn, Roy Wood Jr., Jimmy Kimmel, and many more.

