Past Lives: How to stream Greta Lee starrer online? Release date, time and where to watch it

Past Lives has already received praise. Several films were acclaimed by reviewers for their unique narratives at this year's Sundance Film Festival, but just one stood out. Past Lives, filmmaker Celine Song's first feature film, stars Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro in a story of two people who are separated by circumstance but reunited by fate. For those who can't wait to see what is already being called one of the year's greatest films, here's all we know about how, when, and where you can see this riveting narrative.

Where can you stream past lives?

When will you meet your true love? Or have you already met them and been separated? In Past Lives, these questions are continually asked of our two primary characters. Past Lives is slow and steady, and it is existentially tortured by possibilities, which Celine Song handled beautifully.

Unfortunately, A24 has not revealed when Past Lives will be available online. The picture will most likely be accessible for streaming on the newly relaunched Paramount+ with Showtime, which is where A24's most recent movies have ended up. The films will most likely join other recent A24 releases on the site, such as Pearl, The Inspection, and Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once. Past Lives is presently available on all digital platforms, including iTunes, Google Play, and Prime Video, if you choose to purchase the film digitally.

What is Past Lives about?

Our protagonists have distinct lifestyles. Nora is in the United States, where she is in a nice, healthy relationship with a white American guy. Hae Sung, on the other hand, has remained in South Korea. Nora introduced the viewer to the notion of In-Yun, which plays an important role in the storyline. Nora dismisses providence or fate as a Korean trick to entice people, but it turns out to be true. Nora and Hae Sung see each other for the first time in years, as their bond is undeniable.

The official plot reads: Nora and Hae Sung, two close childhood friends, are torn apart after Nora's family leaves South Korea. In this heartbreaking modern romance, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront conceptions of destiny, love, and the decisions that define a life.

Release Date and Cast of Past Lives

Greta Lee portrayed Nora, one of the star-crossed lovers, who reflected the vitality and curiosity of her younger self as she embarked on the journey of life and how it alters who we are while keeping our hearts the same. While Lee may not be a household name for the majority of the audience, she has been in a number of fantastic projects, including Girls, High Maintenance, New Girl, Wayward Pines, Sisters, and Russian Doll (2019–2022) and The Morning Show (2019–Present).

Teo Yoo (Yoo Teo) co-stars as Hae Sung, who can't stop thinking about his childhood buddy with whom he once fell in love and tries to seek her out. Teo Yoo’s representation of this love is tremendously attractive and poignant, as he raised his long-held close-to-heart doubts about life and him and Nora in the other scenario. Teo Yoo may be a new name in Hollywood, but the actor has an impressive filmography to his name.

One series that catapulted him to international notoriety is Netflix's newly released rom-com Love to Hate You (2023), in which he portrayed Nam Kang Ho, a prominent actor regarded as the god of romance. Meanwhile, Past Lives was released on June 2, 2023.

