'Past Year Has Been A Whirlwind': Lainey Wilson Discusses CMA Fest Highlights and Rising Trendiness of Country Music

Lainey Wilson has spent a couple fantastic years which saw her rise to stardom with her album Bell Bottom Country in 2022. Her next project, Whirlwind, is coming up. In a career full of many milestones, the country singer keeps winning. She appeared at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium during 51st CMA Fest 2024 with four epic appearances including her latest hit, Hang Tight Honey.

Wilson spoke to the Country Music Association about her incredibly robust year prior to the performance. She shared her excitement about playing at CMA Fest and said she was excited about performing on stage with her band. She said she and her band are fired up adding, "We’re trying something new tonight. It’s going to be fun."

Lainey Wilson reflects on her big year of wins

Wilson described it as ‘a whirlwind’ as she looked back over what had been an eventful year that included winning another Entertainer of the Year Award and a Grammy. She explained how she tried not to get caught up in all the flashing wins around her. Lainey Wilson said, "This past year has been a whirlwind. That is the word that I keep using. It’s the word that I keep hearing and the word that I keep seeing from other people, even strangers...just trying to keep one foot on the ground."

Advertisement

She went to say that it is 'really hard' to wrap her head around everything that’s been happening. Despite how hard it has been to process all of this, she has tried to stop and reflect on where she is now after such a short time.

Lainey Wilson won the Female Video of the Year award at the 2024 CMT Music Awards for the Watermelon Moonshine music video. The 31-year-old star has also bagged the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards’ Entertainer of the Year trophy.

To add to her list of wins, at the 2024 ACM Awards, she had also swept the Female Artist of The Year, having previously won the Record Breaker Award at Billboard’s Country Power Players.

Lainey Wilson nods to country music being cool again

Country music’s popularity is booming today. As per the aforementioned outlet, the artist thinks that country music currently is experiencing something big without any chance of stopping soon. In order to capture all these aspects, not only does her song Country’s Cool Again talk about the music but it also mentions shopping Western lifestyle and culture as well.

Advertisement

"I’ve got a song called Country’s Cool Again and I’m not talking about just country music. Of course, everybody wants to be part of the genre and I think it’s awesome. More importantly, I’m talking about the Western way of life and culture, she said, adding that it feels 'really cool to see people embracing that way of life'.

Elaborating on this point, Wilson takes great pride in her upbringing from riding horses to wearing iconic cowboy jeans and finds it gratifying that more people have embraced this way of living. She said that she takes a 'lot of pride in it'. She went on to say that if one feels at home with country music then, they should 'crank it up'.

Lainey Wilson's new album Whirlwind drops August 23, 2024.

ALSO READ: ACM Awards 2024: Lainey Wilson Wins Female Artist Of The Year; Celebrates Women In Country Music