Pat Sajak Shares Heartfelt Words For Vanna White On His Last Wheel Of Fortune Episode; Calls Her 'Professional Other Half'

After hosting the iconic and popular game show for more than 8,000 episodes across 41 seasons, Pat Sajak finally bid farewell to Wheel of Fortune. In his farewell message, Sajak was grateful to the audiences of the show for giving him the “incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes, night after night, year after year, decade after decade.”

The 77-year-old announced his retirement last June.

Sajak's message for Vanna White

During the show, Sejak also shared his gratitude to his "professional other half" co-host Vanna White saying that she takes the show very seriously, but not herself.

They share a genuine respect and affection for each other as Sejak said, "Vanna is as sweet and unassuming as she seems." Sajak also thanked White for her touching farewell message in the previous episode.

On June 6, in the penultimate episode of Sajak, Vanna White gave an emotional farewell to her friend and co-host. She said she was grateful to Sajak for making her feel "so comfortable" and "so confident" from the start.

"As the years have gone by, we've grown up on television, but we've also shared so much more behind the scenes," White said, reflecting on their journey together. Even though we had a great time filming, my favorite moments are the ones we shared with our families outside of the studio—memories, achievements, and life events."

She also said that Sejak is like a brother to her and she has enjoyed every minute of the show with him. This shows how much gratitude and mutual respect they share which is vital for any show to be a success.

In his speech, Sajak however assured viewers that his relationship with White would continue beyond the show. He mentioned that they live only about five miles apart, ensuring that their friendship would endure.

"While I'll very much miss working with her, I take solace in the fact that we live about 5 miles apart, so we'll see plenty of each other, but I will miss our nightly closes and her laughter and her good nature," Sajak stated.

Pat Sajak’s farewell statement

The famed Wheel of Fortune host, Pat Sajak, bid an emotional farewell as he reflected on his long time on the show and the bonds he formed with both the staff and the other contestants. He thanked everyone for the wonderful experiences and chats that defined his time on the show in his last message.

In his farewell speech, Sajak expressed his sincere gratitude for having met so many competitors throughout his time on the show. He said that every time they taped a show, he met three new people from all parts of this wonderful country -- and the world -- "Who were kind and considerate, who rooted for each other, who took great pride in talking about their family, their hometown, their friends, their schools, their jobs, even their pets," he stated.

Sajak also expressed his sincere gratitude to the Wheel of Fortune crew and personnel, expressing how much fun it was working with them. The crew's dedication and sense of humor made the show a fun place to be. "Your skills and dedication and good humor made this a place I always wanted to be," he stated. The crew's cooperation and care for one another were crucial to the show's success.

