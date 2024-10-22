'Pathological Liar': Nigel Lythgoe Denies Paula Abdul's Assault Claims In New Legal Response To Lawsuit

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of sexual assault.

Nigel Lythgoe, a well-known TV producer, has strongly denied Paula Abdul's sexual assault charges. In documents filed on October 15, Lythgoe reacted to Abdul's amended complaint by calling her charges appalling lies.

Abdul, the former American Idol judge, added new details to her amended complaint, alleging that Lythgoe assaulted her and her assistant in 2015. Lythgoe responds to Abdul's charges, describing her as a pathological liar and attention seeker.

Abdul initially filed a case, claiming that Lythgoe assaulted only her assistant in April 2015. However, in her amended complaint, Abdul stated that she was also assaulted by Lythgoe during the same incident.

The new complaint also provided more details regarding alleged incidents in the early 2000s, when both were on American Idol, and in 2015/2016, when Abdul was working with So You Think You Can Dance.

Lythgoe's legal response questioned the timing and details of Abdul's accusations. He said that Abdul's earlier accusation was vague about the facts of the incidents, and that the new claims were a convenient recollection.

According to the document, “It stretches credulity that Abdul would suddenly ‘remember’ being assaulted during the same incident as her assistant after initially not mentioning it.”

In his response, Lythgoe further questioned Abdul's credibility by referencing their professional and personal relationship. He included emails, text messages, and social media posts in which Abdul allegedly expressed positive feelings for him, both during and after the alleged assaults.

One of the emails, dated June 20, 2014, stated, “Thank you for the beautiful flowers... I truly appreciate our friendship and am looking forward to launching our project.” In another message dated June 9, 2015, Abdul allegedly congratulated Lythgoe on a professional achievement, writing, "I love your guts!!!"

Lythgoe responded, saying it was unthinkable that Abdul would remain friendly and affectionate if her claims were true. He also noted that Abdul was often accompanied by security while filming American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance, making such incidents difficult to occur without witnesses.

Lythgoe's legal filing also accused Abdul of launching a tactical campaign to harm his reputation. He claimed Abdul was weaponizing the current climate to defame him, and the claims were part of a larger pattern of attention-seeking behavior.

“Abdul’s accusations against Lythgoe are false, despicable, intolerable, and life-changing,” the document read, accusing Abdul of using the legal system for personal gain.

After Lythgoe initially denied the assault claims, Abdul's lawyer, Melissa Eubanks, accused Lythgoe of victim-shaming. Eubanks claimed that Lythgoe held a position of power over Abdul because he was a producer on American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance, whereas Abdul was a talent.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

