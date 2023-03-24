'Patience of a saint': Netizens cringe at Roman Kemp's 'embarrassing' interview with Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves and John Wick fans were left totally embarrassed after watching Roman Kemp interview the 58-year-old actor. During the John Wick: Chapter 4 promo tour, the Capital FM host got the chance to interview the popular Canadian actor and the audience thinks he failed big time at it. Many people felt that Kemp only got the opportunity because he is the son of Martin and Shirlie Kemp. Read on to know what exactly happened.

Roman Kemp's 'awkward' interview with Keanu Reeves

In the viral clip, the 30-year-old host asked Reeves who would win in a fight between John Wick and fitness influencer Joe Wicks. The actor replied, "I know it’s hard to believe but John Wick doesn’t really wanna fight, so let’s just talk about life and fitness, John Wick hashtag fitness." Kemp also asked Reeves if John Wick would know how much a halogen lightbulb would cost in the hardware store Wickes.



Another question Kemp asked was if it was true that he was an Arsenal fan. When the Matrix star replied no, the host further asked, "You're not? Well, we’re very close to winning the league, do you think we’ll win the league?" A visibly confused Reeves replied, “Uh, I have no clue, but I wish everybody luck." Netizens cringed at the awkward interview and praised the actor for still being a good sport and politely answering the senseless questions.

Capital FM shared a reel of the interview on Instagram with the caption, "@romankemp got the chance to interview Keanu Reeves and as you can see it was full of hard-hitting questions... [upside down face emoji]." The video had the text, "Is this the most awkward interview of all time [surprised face emoji]!?" on it. One user commented, "Oh my goodness, that’s utter cringe. Keanu is such a lovely gentleman, I felt for him big time watching this!! [laughing face emoji]."

Another wrote, "If there was ever any doubt that Keanu is the nicest, most patient man In Hollywood, this should put it to rest. He'd probably been doing interviews all day and the fact he tolerated this bullshit tells you he has the patience of a saint." A third felt, "This is shocking. Imagine getting the chance to interview one of the biggest actors in the world right now and you’re told to ask him how much a halogen lightbulb is worth."

While one user said, "This is so embarrassing [eye roll emoji]. What a waste of Keanu's time, and he probably won't ever want to come back to London again. You don't pull this on the legend that is Mr. Reeves," another added, "One of Hollywoods biggest action stars of the last 30 years being asked if his movie character would beat Joe Wicks in a fight is by far the worst piece of journalism I have ever seen in my life. Jesus wept !!!"