'Patiently Waiting For Our Duet...': Hauser Shares Clip Of Celine Dion's Rare Public Appearance With Twin Sons At His Concert

Hauser and the attendees were amazed by the presence of Celine Dion, who was seen at the cellist’s concert in a surprisingly rare public appearance. While the singer startled the crowd and the man of the evening, she was seen accompanied by her two sons, who also happen to be twins.

Celine Dion at Hauser's concert

It was as rare for her fans to see Celine Dion, as it is for The Power of Love singer to attend events and come out in the public eye in recent times. However, the legendary songstress filled everyone with joy and amazement as she made a grand appearance at the recently held concert of Hauser.

She was seen to be a part of the Cellist’s gig at Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theatre, the event was held on Saturday, June 22, while also having the company of her two twin sons, Nelson and Eddy.

Her staggering presence was shared by Hauser on social media, where the artist had shared his experience of meeting Dion.

The All By Myself singer had attended an event amid her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis.

In the post that was shared on both Instagram as well as X (formerly Twitter), Hauser uploaded a video that showed both the artist talking and some of the sweetest moments where Celine Dion could be seen in the crowd.

One could read an intriguing caption on his post that read, “We are each other’s biggest fans! Patiently waiting for our duet.”

The artist further mentioned in his post that he strongly believes Celine Dion will be performing back live, being “stronger than ever, because there is only one Celine!”

The video in Hauser’s post

While the caption itself had some of the most delightful words, the video shared by Hauser with his followers depicted a close bond that the It's All Coming Back to Me Now singer and the uploader share.

In the video, one could see Celine Dion telling Hauser, "I'm such — in fact — I'm a big fan." However, in the video, Hauser is seen responding to Dion that he is her biggest fan.

During this conversation, Dion however jokingly says, "No. Let's fight. I am the biggest fan."

The clip that happens to show the discussion of the two great artists also has Hauser dedicating a song to Dion, while she enjoys the concert in the crowd receiving a standing ovation.

