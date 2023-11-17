Patrick Dempsey opens up about keeping his kids 'grounded' despite being in the public eye

Ferrari actor Patrick Dempsey recently opened up in an interview with People Magazine about raising his three children in the spotlight. The actor believes that despite being star kids, the three have been raised well and molded as really humble and kind individuals. With his wife Jilian, Dempsey shares three children: their daughter Talula, 21 as well as their 16-year-old twin boys Sullivan and Darby.

Patrick Dempsey sheds light on raising his three children away from the public eye

While speaking about raising his children in the public eye, Dempsey shared, that his kids "want to have their own identity, separate from me and that shadow." He also added, "They all have unique qualities and they have their own goals that they need to develop and harvest themselves and we just try to model our behavior and hopefully they’ll pick up on that.”

The actor also continued to talk about how humble his kids were and shared, "They’re all athletic, they like to move. They are all very disciplined on that and you just try to instill the right values. Hopefully, they have the right manners and when they come back in and other parents go, 'Oh your children are very polite,' you’re like, 'That’s nice to hear.' And you know are they grounded."

ALSO READ: 6 best movies and TV shows starring Sexiest Man Alive 2023 Patrick Dempsey that you shouldn't miss

Patrick Dempsey on creating a calm loving and safe environment to raise his children

The Ferrari actor also elaborated on the challenges he was faced with raising his children, however, he added that it was, "very challenging having your children grow up in Hollywood and to be in that environment."

He finally concluded by saying, "I just read something about how important it is when you have children, the environment that they’re in will be the most important thing for them and their development," he shares. "So trying to keep that a good calm loving safe environment for them."

Dempsey was recently awarded with the title of Sexiest Men Alive 2023 by People Magazine. He welcomed his first child Talula with Jillian Fink back in 2002 and then gave birth to twins a few years later. Earlier in an interview with People back in 2008, the Grey's Anatomy alum said, "I love having a big family. I think it's easier, oddly, in some ways, to have three children as opposed to one. And it's been great for my relationship with my wife and our life and everything,"

ALSO READ: From Patrick Dempsey to Chris Evans: here's list of men who were crowned Sexiest Man Alive in last 10 years