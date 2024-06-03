Patrick J. Adams And Sarah Rafferty To Watch Suits Together For Sidebar Podcast; Find Out DETAILS Here

Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty, who portrayed the characters Mike Ross and Donna Paulsen on Suit, respectively, have announced that they will watch the show together for the upcoming podcast. In collaboration with Sirius XM, the duo will co-host their podcast, Sidebar, where the actors will share behind-the-scenes moments from various episodes.

The pair will often be joined by their co-stars in the dramatization of law. Adams left the show after seven years during the nine-season run of Suits. In season nine, the actor made a guest appearance.

Statement released by Patrick Adams and Sarah Rafferty

According to the actors, none of the duo has ever watched a single episode of the beloved drama Suits. The official website of the podcast states, “Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty portrayed Mike Ross and Donna Paulsen in Suits. They’ve never watched an episode…until now.”

To get the fans of Suits excited for the podcast, Adams and Rafferty released a statement.

It read, “It feels like the perfect time to rewatch the show that changed our lives. We are thrilled to collaborate with the incredible team at SiriusXM and look forward to connecting with our friends from the cast and crew, as well as the ‘Suits’ fans who made it all possible.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Suits has been one of the most popular legal dramas of all time and has been rewatched on several occasions worldwide. The number of watches and rewatches have made the makers comeback with the spinoff of Suits, under the title Suits: L.A. Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Bryan Greenberg, and Lex Scott Davis have been cast as the leads, while the writer-producer remains the same, Aaron Korsh.

ALSO READ: Patrick J. Adams would be more than happy to come back for a Suits spin-off with Meghan Markle; calls her a 'fantastic actress'

The Suits reunion

The announcement of the Suits watch podcast came ahead of the reunion at the ATX TV Festival. The cast and crew members of the show met together for the first time after the series finale in 2019. Dulé Hill, Amanda Schull, and the show’s executive producer joined Adams and Rafferty in conversation at the event.

As for the show, Gabriel Macht and Patrick Adams played the lead, while Markle and Rafferty, too, had important characters to portray in the show. The series first aired in 2011 and came to a conclusion in 2019.

ALSO READ: Will Meghan Markle return to acting amid Suits spin-off rumors? Patrick Adams has an answer