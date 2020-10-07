Patrick J Adams REVEALS it's 'pure fear' why he hasn't been in touch recently with Suits co star Meghan Markle

Patrick J. Adams confessed in an interview that he's scared about breaking through whatever walls exist to have a conversation with his Suits co-star and close friend Meghan Markle.

Before we fell in deep admiration for the Duchess of Sussex post her marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had become a household name as the beloved character Rachel Zane from the popular series Suits. Moreover, fans couldn't get enough of Markle's pairing with Patrick J. Adams, who played another fan-favourite character Mike Ross in Suits. Recently, Adams made headlines for revealing that he hasn't been in touch with his Suits co-star recently and that he misses his friend.

In an interview with Radio Times via Just Jared, Patrick revealed as to why the good friends haven't been in contact recently considering how Meghan, along with Harry and Archie, has now moved to Los Angeles permanently. The 39-year-old actor confessed that he's "intimidated" by the Duchess while pointing out that he has no doubt about the fact he could pick up the phone and call her at any moment. However, he doesn't know what he would say. Adams also shared that the co-stars spoke when their children were born with texts and gifts sent. Patrick and Troian Bellisario welcomed Aurora in October 2018 while Harry and Meghan welcomed baby Archie in May 2019.

"...but I guess I'm a little scared. I think it's pure fear. I guess I'm scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation," The Right Stuff star admitted to Radio Times.

While this is indeed heartbreaking news, we'll always have Suits episodes to fall back to!

