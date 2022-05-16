Patrick Stewart admits he was 'unsure' about reprising his role of Professor X in Doctor Strange 2

Patrick Stewart confesses that he was nervous about reprising his Professor X role before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Stewart initially played Professor Charles Xavier in 2000's X-Men and has played the character many times since, most recently in Multiverse of Madness.

Stewart's Xavier has gone through a lot in his X-Men career, with his character being brutally murdered in half of his on-screen appearances. However, these deaths were typically brief. Professor X faced additional sorrow after Mystique's time-altering action in X-Men: Days of Future Past brought Xavier back to life. In Logan, the telepath was one of numerous X-Men characters who died defending a younger generation of mutants in what many thought was Stewart's last appearance as Xavier.

Now, Stewart said in an interview with Variety that he was apprehensive about reprising the role. Thankfully, Stewart did not let this concern deter him from reprising Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Stewart's time away from the X-Men provided him with new insights and enabled him to inject new life into the character. Despite his initial reservations, Stewart was delighted to be a part of the picture. He said as per Screenrant, "Well, it was a day-and-a-half’s work. I was in a very different environment from the one that I had ever been in, in any of the X-Men movies. And just like Picard, I was grateful for it, because I could think refreshingly about who he was and how he related to others. Just like Star Trek: Picard, I was a little unsure at first if it was a wise thing to do."

While many deaths in superhero films are masked by the inevitable comeback of these heroes, as the X-Men series has done previously, Logan was lauded for displaying real mourning. This being said, having Stewart return to portray Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness doesn't necessarily take away from Logan since it introduces a new version of Xavier from a separate reality based on the 1990s animation X-Men: The Animated Series.

