Patrick Stewart REACTS to his potential Professor X return in Doctor Strange 2; Here's what he said

Patrick Stewart discusses his response to rumours that he may reprise his role as Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as well as his overwhelming joy at the prospect. The recent Doctor Strange 2 trailer had a lot of fascinating moments, but the tease for Stewart's voice as Charles Xavier was likely the most memorable.

It's been a few years since Disney purchased Fox's film and television assets, which resulted in Marvel Studios reclaiming control of the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and all of its associated characters. Nonetheless, Kevin Feige and his crew have remained tight-lipped about their intentions for the mutants, especially because a revival of Marvel's First Family is already in the works. It's unclear how the MCU will include the X-Men into the series, but the advent of the universe enables them to incorporate some of Fox's Marvel franchise's most adored characters, including Stewart's mutant leader.

Almost a week after the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer debuted, Stewart revealed if he might play Professor X in the film. The actor, however, is unable to confirm or deny his participation, telling Comic Book that many individuals have been impersonating his voice for decades. Patrick said as per Comic Book, "I don't look at a lot of social media and that's mostly a time issue, but I must say, before bedtime on Sunday evening I had plenty of communications. Well, of course, you know I was just at home waiting to watch football so how could it have possibly been me? We'll have to wait and see."

For what it's worth, Professor X was not expressly revealed by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer. Even the video's official closed captioning does not identify the character. But, given the back of his head and his characteristic voice, odds are it'll be Stewart's Charles Xavier.

