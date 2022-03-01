Patrick Stewart seemingly CONFIRMS his cameo appearance in Doctor Strange 2

X-Men alum Sir Patrick Stewart has revealed that he is really in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After hearing his voice in the teaser that debuted before the Super Bowl earlier this month, many speculated that the 81-year-old actor might make a cameo in the film.

However, Patrick responded to the rumour in a recent interview with Jakes Takes on Monday (February 28), seemingly confirming that he will make a cameo in the film. Stewart said as per CBR News, "Well, I had my phone turned off as it happened, so I didn’t hear anything," he said. "It wasn’t until the next morning when I woke up and looked at my phone and found that I had been bombarded with responses and that my PR people had sent me reactions that they had detailed and passed onto me."

He further said, "I actually didn’t recognize my own voice, it sounded different. Whether I had a cold or something at the time, I don’t know. But I was astonished, and all they saw was the back of my shoulder, and I think my earlobe, nothing else. There would have been so many connections made. But, uh, it pleased me." For those unversed, Stewart portrayed Professor Charles Xavier/Professor X in the X-Men films for 20th Century Fox, and speculations persisted for months that he'd reprise the role in Multiverse of Madness.

When the first complete Doctor Strange 2 teaser was released, many were certain they'd seen him thanks to a behind-the-scenes image of a guy chatting to Stephen Strange in an unmistakable voice. Stewart, on the other hand, was eager to deny it was him at the time. Meanwhile, the sequel to Doctor Strange starts up after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and WandaVision, with the Multiverse and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch both playing important parts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Professor X was one of many characters expected to make an appearance, including Deadpool and perhaps Wolverine. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is slated to hit theaters on May 6.

