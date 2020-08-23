Patty Jenkins reveals new trailer to Wonder Woman 1984 while staying adamant on a theatre release
"It's so great on the big screen," Jenkins said during the film's panel at DC FanDome.
"We all worked so hard to bring something that would be a big visual spectacular great time. So we're going to stick it out. We believe in putting it in the cinema, and I can't wait for you all to see more today and I can't wait for the movie to come out soon," she added.
The virtual DC FanDome also debuted a new trailer for the Covid-delayed "Wonder Woman 1984", giving a first substantial look at the film's villain Cheetah played by Kristen Wiig.
The preview showed Wiig's transition from a jealous friend to supervillain, giving the first glimpse of her character in a cheetah-print clothing. The film also stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and Pedro Pascal.
The Warner Bros movie left its original June release date due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is currently scheduled to release on October 2, 2020.
