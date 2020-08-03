Patty Jenkins says Wonder Woman 1984 sequel might be her last outing in the Gal Gadot starrer franchise

Director Patty Jenkins recently opened up about Wonder Woman 3. The filmmaker hinted that it could be her last movie in the Wonder Woman franchise.

COVID-19 outbreak has delayed Wonder Woman 1984. The superhero movie was expected to see Gal Gadot reprise her superhero role but present a newer avatar. While fans await the release of WW84, director Patty Jenkins is already thinking of Wonder Woman 3. The director previously hinted that she is focusing on the third part of the franchise. But now, the director has hinted that WW3 might be her last film in the Wonder Woman franchise. As reported by Comicbook.com, the director recently spoke about the movie.

"The next one (WW3) is probably my last Wonder Woman movie, so I have to put everything I want to show there. We have to think carefully," she said. While she did not elaborate on her preparation for the third Wonder Woman movie, Patty teased WW84. She revealed that WW84 gave her a bigger canvas to tell Diana's story. "WW84 gave me a chance to do a lot of things that I couldn't accommodate in the first movie. I was so happy to tell the Wonder Woman origin story. It was almost her birth, but we really haven't seen what she is capable of. It is exciting for me to show her at the peak of her strength,” the filmmaker explains.

”But it is also very important that she fights an internal struggle: she is a Goddess and tries to help humanity. She is not only someone who fights evil, she tries to show bad people how to improve. It's an interesting dilemma," she added. Wonder Woman 1984 is eyeing a release date of Oct 02, 2020. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot & Kristen Wiig share details about the plotline: It doesn’t feel like a sequel

Share your comment ×