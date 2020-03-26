Patty Jenkins on Thor Dark World: Felt another director would do more justice to the film than me

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins stepped back from directing the Marvel Cinematic Universal film when the script offered to her was not as per her expectations.

The Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins stepped back from directing the Marvel Cinematic Universal film when the script offered to her was not as per her expectations. The director reportedly said that she did not wish to disappoint the fans of MCU and audience members to such an extent where they feel the film missed its mark because of her. Patty Jenkins states that fear was that the fans would think why a woman directed the film and missed including all the crucial elements. The MCU film Thor Dark World then fell into the lap of director Alan Taylor. The film performed well at the box office but sadly was considered one of the worst MCU flicks to date. The reviews of the film were not something that is expected from a Marvel flick.

Patty Jenkins then moved on with the DC character of Wonder Woman. The film was a massive success and proved to be a blockbuster hit. The second part of the film which is titled, Wonder Woman 1984, is also helmed by Jenkins. The film was expected to hit the big screen in the month of June. But, due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the makers of the Gal Gadot starrer have postponed the release to August 14. The Hollywood industry has been very badly hit by the current crisis of the COVID-19. Many countries are under total lockdown.

The production work on TV shows and films has been stopped. Many web series and films that were to begin production have now delayed their production process. Many Hollywood flicks like Daniel Craig's No Time To Die, Fast & Furious 9, A Quiet Place II, Mulan and Black Widow have pushed their release dates forward.

(ALSO READ: Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot REVEALS she cried after seeing the film; Here's Why)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More