Paul Bettany has the BEST reaction as wife Jennifer Conelly's Top Gun: Maverick beats Infinity War's record

Paul Bettany recently took to Instagram to share a post about his wife Jennifer Connelly's recent film, Top Gun: Maverick breaking the box office collections surpassed the record of his Marvel film, Avengers: Infinity War. As per Variety, Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick has now become the top-grossing movies in the U.S. with a lifetime gross of USD 679 million.

Paul‘s Marvel film, Avengers: Infinity War, in which he plays the role of Vision, previously held the number six position on the list of top-grossing movies in the US with a lifetime gross of USD 678 million. Although with Top Gun beating its collections, Bettany joked about how his wife's film has now beaten his film. Reacting to the same, he wrote, "I’m just never gonna live this down in my house."

Top Gun: Maverick starring Jennifer Connelly alongside Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, John Hamm and more not only received positive reviews from critics but also turned out to be a favourite summer watch for the audiences. As for Bettany, the actor was last seen playing Vision in his MCU show WandaVision alongside Elizabeth Olsen which was released last year.

In the meantime, Bettany was in the news recently for his friendship with actor Johnny Depp amid the latter's defamation trial. While the actor didn't testify in the case, Paul's exchanges with Johnny on text messages about Amber Heard were previously presented in court. Bettany hasn't commented on Depp's trial win as the jury verdict was announced in favour of Johnny n June this year.

