Paul Bettany says he had an 'unpleasant feeling' after his Johnny Depp texts were made public in libel case

Paul Bettany in his recent interview with The Independent addressed the texts that he had sent to friend Johnny Depp, that were made public during the latter's libel case in the UK. The WandaVision star revealed that while it was difficult to talk about the subject, given that it would cause more chaos. In his initial response, Betanny called it a "strange feeling" to talk about the same.

While answering what it felt like to have his texts made public, the actor further added, "What was strange about it was you suddenly have one of the most scabrous newspapers in London and their lawyers pouring through your texts for the last 10 years. Can you imagine what it would be like, honestly, to have a bunch of lawyers go through every one of your emails and texts for 10 years? All I can tell you was that it was an unpleasant feeling", The Independent.

For the unreversed, Bettany's texts with Depp were revealed as a part of the latter's case against UK tabloid for referring to him as "wife beater." The said texts between the duo consisted of a conversation where Depp suggested they burn her [Amber Heard], among other graphic things. The texts also featured Bettany's response where he supposedly jokingly replied with a text that suggested a “drowning test” to determine if "she’s a witch."

Depp lost the libel case against the UK tabloid, following which the actor was removed from his Warner Bros. project, the Fantastic Beasts franchise and was replaced by actor Mads Mikkelsen.

