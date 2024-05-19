Paul Dano And Jude Law Set To Star In Olivier Assayas' Political Thriller The Wizard Of The Kremlin; Deets Inside

Paul Dano, who is recognized for his screenplays in the past major comic-con movies, has just committed to another one. According to an article written in Variety, Dano will appear alongside Alicia Vikander, Jude Law, Zach Galifianakis, and Tom Surridge in a forthcoming political thriller The Wizard of the Kremlin.

The director and producer of this movie will be Olivier Assayas who is contributing to the making of Irma Vep, Wasp Network, and Non-Fiction. It is to be noted that the most suspenseful story ever is derived from the e-book of Giuliano da Empoli whose selling exceeded thirty million copies worldwide.

Olivier Assayas to Helm The Wizard of the Kremlin with Paul Dano as Putin's Spin Doctor

The same order pertain to the film about him, The Wizard of Kremlin, that will be both directed and written by Oliver Assayas, who alongside Emmanuel Carrère will co-create it with Emmanuel Carrère who this week saw his book Limonov adapted into a movie titled Limonov: The Ballad of Eddie. Cannes Film Festival is expected to host its first screenings.

Beginning in the 1990s, right after the fall of USSR, Russia was treated to a technological wizard that was never heard of before. Vadim Baranov, an excellent painter who turned into a television mogul will be played by Paul Dano; one problem – he is now the image-maker for Vladimir Putin. The movie captures the journey of Russia's president-elect as seen through the eyes of Baranov whereby there are disclosures of shocking truths and shadowy objectives that animated the rise of this Russian president.

Alicia Vikander, Jude Law, Zach Galifianakis, and Tom Sturridge are expected to star in this political thriller featuring the same storyline as Giuliano da Empoli’s critically acclaimed book. The Wizard of the Kremlin is expected to be adapted into more than 30 different languages making it globally marketable. This movie will be directed as well as produced by Assayas who had worked on Irma Vep, Wasp Network and Non-Fiction.

Paul Dano and Jude Law: A Dynamic Duo in Hollywood's Spotlight

Recent years have marked quite a rollercoaster for Paul Dano: in 2019, he was nominated for an Emmy award due to his great acting in Escape at Dannemora while in 2022 landed a role as The Riddler in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. This movie featured Robert Pattinson playing the role of Dark Knight and it turned out a great success by becoming the sixth highest-grossing film of the year, raking in over $750 million global box office revenue.

Jude Law has been keeping with his hectic schedule. In 2019, he had his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel and later voiced this character in What If...? series. This Christmas, Law will also appear in an episode of Star Wars: The Skeleton Crew. From these details alone we can deduce that both these actors are popular today thanks to their different skills represented through movies, series et cetera.

Vikander, Galifianakis, and Sturridge Join Stellar Cast in 'The Wizard of the Kremlin'

Alicia Vikander has been establishing herself in the showbiz for almost two decades. Nonetheless, it is her striking act in Ex Machina, a 2014 movie directed by Alex Garland alongside Oscar Isaac and Domhnall Gleeson that made her popular. Zach Galifianakis known for his amazing comic performances in the Hangover movies displayed a diverse acting range in Only Murders in the Building television series while Tom Surridge acted as Dream in The Sandman remake on Netflix.

The Wizard of the Kremlin doesn't have an official release date yet. But you can catch up with Collider for updates about it. In the meantime, stream Paul Dano’s chilling performance as The Riddler in The Batman via HBO Max. The Wizard of the Kremlin ought to be quite an interesting movie, given its strong ensemble cast and intriguing premise.

