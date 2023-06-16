Paul Douglas Frost, MasterChef contestant and former swim coach, found guilty of 43 child sex offenses

Paul Douglas Frost gained public recognition as the contestant in MasterChef Australia’s first season. The show aired in 2009 on Network 10. His father was coach of Olympic champion Ian Thorpe. He was arrested in September 2019 in Sylvania for the numerous sexual abuse cases against children, most of whom were his former students. Now, Frost has been found guilty of 43 child sexual offenses by a unanimous jury decision. Here is everything to know about the same.

Paul Douglas Frost found guilty

On Wednesday Paul Douglas Frost, a former swimming coach and MasterChef contestant was found guilty of sexual abuse offences against 43 children. He was arrested after the retrial which had been going on for several months now.

The jury of the previous trial was discharged after 16 days without verdict amid bullying allegations and refusal to explain. The judge was concerned that this behavior might taint the overall outcome of the case. He had previously denied these allegations and pleaded not guilty for the charges related to eleven complainants. These complainants were all his former students. On Wednesday, a juror said that they have not reached the unanimous verdict and might not be able to make their decision that day as well. The judge asked the juror to provide a majority verdict.

A jury in the Downing Centre District Court in Sydney found Paul Douglas Frost guilty of all the charges that were mentioned in the indictment. The charges against him include grooming children under 14 for sexual activity, aggravated assault of a child, and sexual intercourse with several children aged between 10 and 16. The Crown brought the detention application which went through unopposed by the Frost’s lawyers.

Paul Douglas Frost was taken into custody with bail being refused after the jury's decision was announced. Judge Sarah Huggett thanked the jury members for spending their time on the trial and conducting themselves professionally according to the law. The judge also affirmed the jury members that counseling service is available if they require it.

Paul Douglas Frost will be sentenced for his crimes with sentencing date set for August.

