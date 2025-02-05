Paul Feig Backs Blake Lively Amid Legal Battle with Justin Baldoni: 'She Is The Best'

The highly anticipated sequel to A Simple Favor is set to premiere at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas, on March 7. Titled Another Simple Favor, the film reunites Blake Lively with Anna Kendrick and Henry Golding.

The first movie, released in 2018, was a major success and remains Lively’s highest-grossing film. Following the premiere, Another Simple Favor will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting May 1.

Director Paul Feig addressed speculation regarding the film’s editing process after a social media user asked if the released version was his cut or Lively’s. “It’s my cut,” Feig responded on Instagram.

“There is no other cut. Blake has been nothing but supportive and a dream to work with. She is the best and an amazing collaborator, and I’m her biggest fan.”

His comments come amid ongoing speculation about Lively’s involvement in the final cut of It Ends With Us, another upcoming film starring her and directed by Justin Baldoni.

Lively is currently in a legal battle with Baldoni, and the producers of It Ends With Us. She filed a lawsuit on December 21, alleging sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign.

Baldoni denied the claims and filed a countersuit on January 16 against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane, seeking $400 million in damages. Lively’s legal team has called Baldoni’s lawsuit desperate and meritless. Both cases are set to go to court in March 2026.

Feig has repeatedly supported Lively throughout the legal battle. In December, he shared an article about her lawsuit on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “I’ve now made two movies with Blake, and all I can say is she’s one of the most professional, creative, collaborative, talented, and kind people I’ve ever worked with. She truly did not deserve any of this smear campaign against her.”

He also dismissed rumors that Another Simple Favor was delayed, saying, “This is total BS. Sorry. The movie is finished and coming out soon. Don’t believe anything you read on social media these days.”

