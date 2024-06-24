Paul McCartney Dances With Fans To But Daddy I Love Him At Taylor Swift's London Eras Tour Concert; WATCH

It looks like pop icon Taylor Swift's London concert as a part of her Eras Tour was a mega-hit. Not only Swifties from London and around the globe were present at Wembley Stadium but also the royal family and celebrities such as Paul McCartney. The 82-year-old Beatles legend was a VIP guest at Swift’s third concert on June 23, 2024.

While videos of the legend arriving at the concert swirled around social media platforms, one special moment that captured everyone's eye was when Swift sang the But Daddy I Love Him lyrics, and a group of fans vibing to the song caught McCartney’s attention, and he joined in.

More about celebrities attending Taylor Swift's concert

Snaps also showed McCartney was approachable earlier in the day, too, partaking in the Eras Tour tradition of trading friendship bracelets. During Taylor Swift’s three-night concert at Wembley in London, Jon Bon Jovi was seen sporting friendship bracelets.

Other popular faces spotted at the concert included Prince William and his kids on Friday and Tom Cruise on Saturday.

Travis Kelce's stage debut at Eras Tour

Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, abruptly made his stage debut during The Tortured Poets Department set when Taylor sang I Can Do It With a Broken Heart. Moreover, Swift's recent album, TTPD, is currently spending its ninth consecutive total week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

What is the tradition of Swifties trading bracelets during her show?

The custom of making friendship bracelets was inspired by a lyric from Taylor Swift's 2022 Midnights' track, You're On Your Own, Kid, in which she sings, “Everything you lose is a step you take. So make the friendship bracelets, Take the moment and taste it, You've got no reason to be afraid.” Following this, fans began swapping bracelets with one another.

The bracelets exchanged at the Eras Tour are typically made of beads, featuring a variety of colors and spelling out different words and catchphrases. These might include music lyrics, titles, or fandom inside jokes.

It’s recommended to carry at least 5–10 bracelets to trade with fellow fans if you are attending Swift's shows!

