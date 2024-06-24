Paul McCartney Gets Friendship Bracelets From Fans At Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Show In London

Who knew Paul McCartney was a Switfie?

The former Beetles member was at Wembley Stadium for Taylor Swift’s concert and embraced the outpouring of love that fans showered with the most important token of the entire tour—the friendship bracelets!

On Sunday, June 23, McCartney attended the pop superstar’s concert in London a few days after celebrating his 82nd birthday. The singer looked lively as he walked through the stadium towards his seat and was greeted by Swifties, who handed him numerous friendship bracelets.

In a clip shared by an X user, the Hey Jude singer is seen walking into the VIP tent. On his way, he waved to some admirers and collected friendship bracelets. At one point, he raised his arms in the air in high spirits, which echoed a loud cheer from the attendees!

Apart from McCartney, the weekend Eras Tour witnessed a lineup of celebrities and some royalties. Prince William and his two children, Charlotte and George, attended the concert on Saturday.

Tom Cruise, Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason Kelce were also at the show and were captured laughing and chatting together. Other celebrity attendees at Sunday's show included Jon Bon Jovi, Cate Blanchett, and Gracie Abrams.

McCartney and Swift’s admiration for each other goes way back

McCartney attending the Eras Tour concert was a full circle moment given that the Shake It Off singer has been a fan of his growing up. The two pop icons of their eras had a sit-down chat for Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians issue in 2020.

The duo discussed their approach to building a concert set list and found it similar. Swift recalled attending one of The Beetles' shows back in the day and called their set list "the most selfless set list I had ever seen."

The Maroon singer pointed out they always created a set list keeping the audience in mind, which she imbibed later in her process. “It had every hit we wanted to hear, every song we’d ever cried to, every song people had gotten married to, or been brokenhearted to," she said at the time.