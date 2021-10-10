Paul McCartney pays tribute to John Lennon on his 81st birthday: Thoughts for John

On what would have been John Lennon's 81st birthday, his loved ones are honoring the Beatles icon. Paul McCartney commemorated his birthday on social media on Saturday with throwback pictures of John Lennon, who was assassinated at the age of 40 in 1980. McCartney, 79, paid homage to his late bandmate with a black-and-white picture of him and John clutching electric guitars to their chins like violins.

Check out his post here:

"Happy Birthday thoughts for John," McCartney wrote alongside the image. However, Ono, 88, tweeted a similar message, commemorating both her son Sean Ono Lennon and her late husband's birthdays with a beautiful picture of the two blowing out birthday candles when Sean was a kid. "Happy Birthday John! Happy Birthday Sean! I love you!" Ono wrote with the sweet snapshot.

Meanwhile, Sean, 46, also marked his birthday on Saturday by posting a picture grid on his Instagram profile. The nine photos were stitched together to form a single large picture of Sean wearing a paper birthday crown with the number "6" written on it many times.

As per PEOPLE, last year marked the 40th anniversary of John's death. On December 8, 1980, the musician was shot and murdered as he entered his Manhattan apartment building. To pay tribute to his buddy, McCartney wrote an emotional message at the time, which he shared on Twitter with a new black-and-white picture of himself and John. "A sad, sad day, but remembering my friend John with the great joy he brought to the world," McCartney captioned the post. "I will always be proud and happy to have known and worked with this incredible Scouser! X love, Paul."

