Paul McCartney Receives Several Friendship Bracelets From Fans At The Taylor Swift Concert In London

Superstar Taylor Swift's concert in London was a massive success, with not only Swifties vibing but some members of the British royal family attending the Eras Tour as well.

Furthermore, legend Paul McCartney also attended the pop superstar's third-consecutive Eras Tour date at London's Wembley Stadium, and he embraced the outpouring of Swiftie love just days after celebrating his 82nd birthday.

The former Beatles star appeared in good spirits as he walked into the venue, where he was greeted by several fans and handed numerous friendship bracelets on the way to the VIP section of the concert. At one point, he even threw his arms into the air, prompting cheers from hundreds of attendees.

Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift's connection

Taylor Swift and McCartney's mutual admiration dates back a few years. The duo were together at the 2024 Super Bowl in February, joined forces for Rolling Stone's Musicians issue in 2020, and moved album drop dates around for each other. Swift even DJed at one of McCartney's recent house parties.

The music legends discussed the developmental techniques behind their then-latest LPs — Folklore and McCartney III — and how Swift once witnessed McCartney in the show with her family back in 2010 or 2011, which she labeled "the most selfless set list I had ever seen."

"It was completely geared toward what it would thrill us to hear. It had new stuff, but it had every hit we wanted to hear, every song we’d ever cried to, every song people had gotten married to or been brokenhearted to," Swift stated.

"And I just remembered thinking, 'I’ve got to remember that' — that you do that set list for your fans," she added.

What is the tradition of Swifties trading bracelets during her show?

The tradition of making friendship bracelets was inspired by a lyric from Taylor Swift's 2022 Midnights track, You're On Your Own, Kid, in which she sings, “Everything you lose is a step you take. So make the friendship bracelets, Take the moment and taste it, You've got no reason to be afraid.” Following this, fans began exchanging bracelets with one another.

The bracelets exchanged at the Eras Tour are commonly made of beads, featuring a variety of colors and spelling out different words and catchphrases. These might include music lyrics, titles, or fandom inside jokes.

It’s recommended to carry at least 5–10 bracelets to trade with fellow fans if you are attending Swift's shows!

