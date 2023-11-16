Paul McCartney reveals he was worried about killing an old woman during Live and Let Die performance; Details inside

Paul McCartney, well-known for being a member of the legendary boy band The Beatles, is

known for his iconic songs and electrifying performances. However, during a concert back in 1973, the superstar showcased his considerate side to fans. On a recent episode of his A Life in Lyrics podcast, as retrieved via NME , the 81-year-old music icon shared an incident from his past that revealed his genuine concern for his fans' safety.

Paul McCartney expressed concern for his fans as he performed on-stage

Paul McCartney and his band Wings were famous for their live performances in the 1970s. One of their standout numbers was the 1973 James Bond theme song, Live and Let Die. The performance was known for its pyrotechnics, which added a thrilling visual element to the show. He shared, “It’s a big song for us. We have pyrotechnics and it can get a little hot up there. As we know the explosions are going to happen, we look at the people in the front row and then “boom”. It’s great to just watch them and they look at each other and they are just shocked. ”

However, during one of these concerts, McCartney spotted an elderly woman in the front row. Despite the risks, McCartney couldn't interrupt the song yet he warned the lady directly and was only relieved ensuring her safety post the fireworks.

The singer stated, “In the early days we did it and there was an explosion. I noticed when we started it there’s like a 90-year-old woman, very old, in the front row. I suddenly go, ‘Oh, shit, we’re gonna kill her’ I can’t stop the song and go, ‘Cover your ears love’, [so] I look away and ‘boom’,” he added, recalling his relief when the fears didn’t come true. “Then I look back to her and she is loving it!”

The Beatles released their last song

In addition to Paul McCartney's recent revelation, Beatles fans have received a treat in the form of Now and Then. This is the final song featuring all four legendary Beatles members — Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon, and Ringo Starr. It's the first previously unheard work from all four members in nearly three decades, making it an extraordinary release for Beatles enthusiasts.

The release of Now and Then was accompanied by a short film titled 'The Last Beatles Song.' This film included archival footage and discussions among the living members. With these recent revelations and releases, the world of music is once again enchanted by the enduring legacy of The Beatles.

