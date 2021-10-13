Paul McCartney says the Rolling Stones are 'a blues cover band'; Here's why

In a recent interview, Paul McCartney called The Rolling Stones a "blues cover band," after previously claiming that the Beatles were "better." The 79-year-old music veteran said that his band's net was 'cast a bit wider' than the famous rock group's. Speaking to The New Yorker, Paul said: "I'm not sure I should say it, but they're a blues cover band, that's sort of what the Stones are. I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs."

However, in his interview with The New Yorker, Paul also discussed how, by 1966, the Beatles had grown tired of traveling, and the group ultimately disbanded in 1970. "It had been sort of brewing, you know, this distaste for schlepping around and playing in the rain with the danger of electricity killing you,' he said as per Daily Mail. "You kind of just look at yourself and go, 'Wait a minute, I'm a musician, you know. I'm not a rag doll for children to scream at.''

Interestingly, speaking about The Rolling Stones, he said, “I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are,” he said, insisting that the Beatles’ musical influences expanded considerably further. “I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs,” he added.

This isn't the first time McCartney has disparaged the Rolling Stones. “[The Stones] are rooted in the blues,” McCartney told Howard Stern in a 2020 interview as per Daily Mail. “When they are writing stuff, it has to do with the blues. We had a little more influences. There’s a lot of differences, and I love the Stones, but I’m with you. The Beatles were better.”

