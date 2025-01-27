Paul McCartney Shares Views on A.I. While Talking in Favor of Young Artists: ‘They Don’t Own It...’

Paul McCartney has great views when it comes to the usage of artificial intelligence. The legendary musician also opened up about what he thinks of the latest industry practices that are exploiting young artists.

In his recent interview, Paul McCartney shared his views while talking to the BBC. The former member of The Beatles came further with words for the protection of younger artists against A.I.

“You get young guys, girls, coming up, and they write a beautiful song, and they don’t own it,” the singer-songwriter explained.

He continued by stating that these budding artists have nothing to do with the sudden changes in the industry, also showing a worried state and expressing how they can be ripped off easily.

The 82-year-old then also mentioned that the money is “going somewhere.”

“When it gets on the streaming platforms, somebody is getting it, and it should be the person who created it. It shouldn’t be some tech giant somewhere,” Paul McCartney stated.

The 18-time Grammy winner further pointed towards the government of the UK, explaining how it all comes from the weakening copyright protections that allow tech companies to have their artificial intelligence models get trained on creatives’ content unless the originators specifically opt-out.

Stating that the government is supposed to protect its people, he continued adding that if a bill is passed, the UK government should also think of protecting its creative thinkers, as well as its artists, or else there will be none in the future.

Advertisement

However, it is crucial to know that Sir Paul McCartney is not totally against the usage of artificial intelligence. Calling the new technology great, the Let It Be artist explained how he and Ringo Starr used the tech in 2023 to “extricate” John Lennon’s vocals and create a whole new tune out of it.

ALSO READ: Sir Paul McCartney Extends Wishes To Former Bandmate Ringo Starr With Sweet Post on His Birthday