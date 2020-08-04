  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Paul McCartney talks about The Beatles' breakup

Singer Paul McCartney says he found it hurtful when he was blamed for The Beatles parting ways.
8371 reads Mumbai
Paul McCartney talks about The Beatles' breakupPaul McCartney talks about The Beatles' breakup
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"I suppose that when The Beatles broke up, perhaps there was a misconception that we all sort of hated each other," the 78-year-old spoke with British GQ about the band, which also included John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

McCartney said he realises now that, the band was a family, it was a gang, and families argue, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Families have disputes, and some people want to do this and some people want to do that. So I think what came about after that… the only way for me to save The Beatles and Apple -- and to release 'Get Back' by Peter Jackson and which allowed us to release Anthology and all these great remasters of all the great Beatles records -- was to sue the band.

"If I hadn't done that, it would have all belonged to Allen Klein (manager). The only way I was given to get us out of that was to do what I did. I said 'Well, I'll sue Allen Klein', and I wasn't told I couldn't because he wasn't party to it. "You've got to sue the Beatles'."

McCartney's decision led to tension between the former members, with Lennon even writing his song "How do you sleep?" which referenced his former bandmate, creating even more "hurtful" misconceptions.

"I remember reading an article, an interview with Yoko, who, okay, she was a big John supporter, I get that, but in this article she goes, 'Paul did nothing. All he ever did was book studio'," McCartney said.

"And I'm going, 'Err? No...' And then John does this famous song, 'How do you sleep?', and he's going, "All you ever did was ‘Yesterday'... And I'm going, 'No, man'."

"But then you hear the stories from various angles and apparently people who were in the room when John was writing that, he was getting suggestions for the lyrics off Allen Klein. So, you see the atmosphere of 'Let's get Paul. Let's nail him in a song...' And those things were pretty hurtful."

Also Read: Paul McCartney says people need to work together to overcome racism in any form

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement