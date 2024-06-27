Paul McCartney's Star-Studded Bash Attended by Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and More Leaves Jimmy Kimmel Surprised

Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney found themselves mingling with some of Hollywood and music's biggest stars at a star-studded party hosted by none other than Paul McCartney. They opened up about their surreal experience in a candid chat with Howard Stern, as per PEOPLE.

An unforgettable night at McCartney’s residence

Kimmel described how an ordinary dinner invitation turned into a memorable night at McCartney's home. "We were invited to a dinner that night and then the host of the dinner got invited to that party [at Paul McCartney’s house] and said, ‘Why don’t we all go to the party?’ And so we went to the party," Kimmel said.

Contrary to rumors, Taylor Swift was not hired as the evening's DJ. Instead, she casually used her iPhone to play music over the house system. Kimmel went on: "She had her iPhone, and she kinda tapped into the house system, but it wasn't like she was hired to work there."

While there was no formal jam session, guests, including Kimmel's wife Molly, couldn't stop grooving in the kitchen. He said that people were dancing in the kitchen, including his wife Molly.

Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Aniston, and Courteney Cox in the guest list

Bruce Springsteen, Steven Spielberg, Mick Jagger, Jennifer Aniston, and Courteney Cox were among the celebrity guests who mingled throughout the evening. Reflecting on the star-studded event, Kimmel told Stern, "I think what you do at a party like that is you gravitate toward the people you already know, and you go, ‘Can you believe that this is happening and that we’re here?’ And you kinda leave it at that."

Kimmel had a memorable conversation with Bruce Springsteen, during which they bonded over topics like Elvis and Los Angeles. Kimmel said that he's funny and they had a good conversation. Even Bruce Springsteen couldn't help but marvel at the spectacle, exclaiming, "This is some party!"

When discussing the presence of icons such as Mick Jagger, Kimmel laughed off any interactions with the legendary rocker, admitting that he had not spoken to him. However, the atmosphere was clearly contagious, with Kimmel and McNearney mesmerized by their surroundings. McNearney admitted that she did not know how to hold her body. She wasn't sure where to look. She wasn't sure what to do. It was as if one famous person followed another.

The evening was not all casual conversation. Kimmel revealed his playful attempts to coax Courteney Cox into reenacting her iconic dance from Springsteen's Dancing in the Dark music video. He said that they wanted that to happen with a grin, implying the party was filled with playful nostalgia.

