Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones Drop Pic Saying They Have 'News To Share'; Fans Anticipate Normal People Season 2 Announcement

Is a second season of Normal People in the works? We ask the questions on behalf of the devoted fan base that the twelve-part series amassed upon its arrival in 2020. And oh, before Connell and Marianne were brought to life on TV, the characters enjoyed quite a bit of popularity as the main characters of Sally Rooney’s eponymous book as well. So, that's that.

Paul Mescal, who portrayed Connell, and Daisy Edgar Jones, who played Marianne on the TV iteration of Normal People, sent fans into a frenzy on Monday, May 28, when the latter posted a selfie with her co-star on her Instagram stories in which the duo was seen holding the peace signs and smiling ear to ear.

“We’ve got some news to share!!” she captioned the post, adding, “Watch this space.” And if that wasn't enough of a tease for the fans, the photo was also shared on the Instagram Stories of Element Picture, the studio behind Normal People.

Looks like Edgar-Jones and the production company got the reactions they desired; because fans are losing their minds.

Fans react to the supposed Normal People Season 2 update

Absolute Denial! "It can't be Normal People 2, right??? It just can't be?????They literally ended it with the end of the book," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Stop. Please clarify this. Is that a peace sign or two sign bro what if normal people season 2 is happening?? Whaaaaatt tell me," another one wrote in all caps, in an effort to really send their message home.

A third fan queried, writing, “What?!? Normal People season 2?,” before accusing Daisy and Paul for playing with her emotions. “I'm not here for it,” she added. “If we’re getting normal people season 2 i’m about to be insufferable,” a fourth person remarked, with another one claiming, “I will melt” if we get normal people season 2.

Check all the aformentioned tweets and more below:

Normal People premise — Explores the themes of intimacy and personal growth

Normal People by Sally Rooney follows the life and intricate relationship between Marianne, a wealthy but moody girl, and Connell, a shy but popular guy, whose mother happens to work as a cleaner at Marianne's. Set in a small town in Ireland, the story spans from their high school days into their time at Trinity College, Dublin, and explores the themes of friendship, love, and social class. Their connection evolves into a complex relationship over time, of course, with a fair share of trials and tribulations.

Since the premiere of Normal People in 2020, Edgar-Jones and Mescal have reunited on multiple occasions off-screen for casual hangouts or even red-carpet events. The duo, reportedly, have managed their camaraderie in real life as well.