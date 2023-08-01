Paul Reubens passes away at 70; 5 things to know about beloved Pee-wee Herman

Paul Reubens left this world for his heavenly abode on July 30. He was 70. The actor passed away after a valiant six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public. In a heartfelt tribute to the late Paul Reubens, best known for his iconic character Pee-wee Herman, we celebrate the life and talent of this remarkable actor, comedian, writer, and producer. Let's take a look at five things that made Paul Reubens a treasured friend and a legendary figure in the world of comedy.

Who was Paul Reubens aka Pee-wee Herman ?

Paul Reubens was born on August 27, 1952, in Peekskill, New York, USA. He created the iconic character of Pee-wee Herman during his time as a member of The Groundlings, a renowned Los Angeles improv group that has produced stars like Kristen Wiig, Lisa Kudrow, Maya Rudolph, and Kathy Griffin. The Pee-wee Herman Show, which premiered in 1981, enchanted audiences at The Groundlings Theatre and The Roxy on Sunset Strip before capturing hearts nationwide through an HBO broadcast. The lovable Pee-wee later embarked on a big-screen adventure in 1985's Pee-wee's Big Adventure, directed by the talented Tim Burton.

Pee-wee’s Playhouse: An Emmy-winning hit

Reubens role beyond Pee-wee: Career and achievements

Despite Pee-wee being his most iconic role, Reubens demonstrated his versatility as an entertainer. He received an impressive 14 Emmy Award nominations for his work on Pee-wee's Playhouse and took home the prestigious honor twice, highlighting his commitment to excellence.

Throughout his career, Reubens received recognition and accolades for his contributions to entertainment. He was honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in 1988, further solidifying his status as a respected figure in the industry.

Paul: A visionary and creative mind

Beyond his on-screen success, Paul Reubens was a visionary behind the camera. He had recently been working on his upcoming memoir and had completed two Pee-wee movie scripts, demonstrating his unwavering dedication to the beloved character.

Furthermore, Reubens was developing projects for television, including a variety show and a western titled Fancypants. His imaginative spirit and passion for storytelling were boundless, promising audiences even more delightful experiences in the future.

Reubens: An enduring icon

