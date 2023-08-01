Paul Reubens passes away at 70; 5 things to know about beloved Pee-wee Herman

Paul Reubens has passed away after after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public. Read to know 5 things we bet you didn't know about the iconic Pee-wee Herman

Written by Shazia Ahmed Published on Aug 01, 2023   |  02:55 AM IST  |  410
Image credits: IMDb
Paul Reubens (IMDb)

Key Highlight

  • Paul Reubens portrayed the iconic character Pee-wee Herman
  • Pee-wee's Playhouse won 22 Emmys and left a lasting impact
  • Reubens' creative genius brought joy and laughter to audiences worldwide

Paul Reubens left this world for his heavenly abode on July 30. He was 70. The actor passed away after a valiant six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public. In a heartfelt tribute to the late Paul Reubens, best known for his iconic character Pee-wee Herman, we celebrate the life and talent of this remarkable actor, comedian, writer, and producer. Let's take a look at five things that made Paul Reubens a treasured friend and a legendary figure in the world of comedy.

Who was Paul Reubens aka Pee-wee Herman ?

Paul Reubens was born on August 27, 1952, in Peekskill, New York, USA. He created the iconic character of Pee-wee Herman during his time as a member of The Groundlings, a renowned Los Angeles improv group that has produced stars like Kristen Wiig, Lisa Kudrow, Maya Rudolph, and Kathy Griffin. The Pee-wee Herman Show, which premiered in 1981, enchanted audiences at The Groundlings Theatre and The Roxy on Sunset Strip before capturing hearts nationwide through an HBO broadcast. The lovable Pee-wee later embarked on a big-screen adventure in 1985's Pee-wee's Big Adventure, directed by the talented Tim Burton. 

The Pee-Wee Herman Show (IMDb)

Pee-wee’s Playhouse: An Emmy-winning hit

Reubens role beyond Pee-wee: Career and achievements

Despite Pee-wee being his most iconic role, Reubens demonstrated his versatility as an entertainer. He received an impressive 14 Emmy Award nominations for his work on Pee-wee's Playhouse and took home the prestigious honor twice, highlighting his commitment to excellence.

Throughout his career, Reubens received recognition and accolades for his contributions to entertainment. He was honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in 1988, further solidifying his status as a respected figure in the industry. 

Paul: A visionary and creative mind

Beyond his on-screen success, Paul Reubens was a visionary behind the camera. He had recently been working on his upcoming memoir and had completed two Pee-wee movie scripts, demonstrating his unwavering dedication to the beloved character.

Furthermore, Reubens was developing projects for television, including a variety show and a western titled Fancypants. His imaginative spirit and passion for storytelling were boundless, promising audiences even more delightful experiences in the future.

Reubens: An enduring icon

FAQs

What was the cause of death for Pee-wee Herman?
Paul Reubens, the actor and comic best known for playing the character Pee-wee Herman on TV and in films for decades, has died of cancer at age 70, according to a post on his official Facebook page.
Who voiced Pee-wee Herman?
Pee-wee's voice originated in 1970 when Reubens appeared in a production of Life with Father, where he was cast as one of the most obnoxious characters in the play. For this role, Reubens adopted a cartoon-like way of speaking, whose voice became Pee-wee's.
How old was Paul Reubens?
He was 70. Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness, according to a statement posted to his Facebook.
About The Author
Shazia Ahmed
Shazia Ahmed

An author, content writer, and avid reader immersing in the world of fantasy, fiction, and entertainment while crea... Read more

Credits: Yahoo and IMDb

