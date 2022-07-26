Paul Rudd on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania co-star Jonathan Majors aka Kang: He brings whole new dimension

We'll be getting more of Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania! Jonathan Majors, who made his high-spirited MCU debut in Loki, brings to life the next big threat to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Thanos (Josh Brolin). At the recently concluded San Diego Comic-Con 2022, we were given an exciting first trailer of the Peyton Reed directorial, which featured the first look at Jonathan Majors as Kang.

Paul Rudd aka Ant-Man/Scott Lang was all praises for his Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania co-star Jonathan Majors in an interview with Entertainment Tonight after sharing the first trailer at Marvel Studios' extravagant Hall H Panel during Comic-Con. "Jonathan's a great actor. And what he kind of brings to this role -- there are a lot of people who know about Kang that have read the comics and they know what an intimidating and impressive dude that guy is, so Jonathan kind of really embodies that," Paul Rudd shared fondly of Major's performance as Kang.

"He brings a whole new dimension to all of this, and it was fun working with him," Paul Rudd teased, further noting that "this feels big." However, that's where Peyton Reed cut him off, stating, "Stop it. That's it."

On the other hand, Jonathan Majors revealed to ET how he's upping the ante as Kang: "Go to work every day, do the scene work, have fun with the crew, have fun with the cast, and conquer."

Meanwhile, Bill Murray plays a mysterious new villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania alongside Evangeline Lilly as Wasp/Hope van Dyne, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne and Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang. Also featuring MODOK, the third instalment in the Ant-Man franchise sees Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, alongside Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne go on a new adventure, exploring the Quantum Realm. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is slated to release in the US on February 17, 2023.

