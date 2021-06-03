Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Brie Larson, Zoe Saldana & more assemble for Avengers Campus opening at Disney Park

Marvel’s superheroes from Avengers recently gathered to mark a special day for Avengers! The group got together to celebrate the opening of Avengers Campus opening at Disney Park.

Marvel’s Avengers assembled not just in the hit iconic film but also in real life recently! The actors got together to celebrate the opening of the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park. Marvel forces including the likes of Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Simu Liu, Brie Larson, Zoe Saldana, Jon Favreau and Marvel’s president Kevin Feige all checked out a sneak peek of the park, opening tomorrow.

The park is being talked about by MCU fans and has people excited as guests can join forces with characters like Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, on ride attractions. In addition to that, the park reportedly has offers a deeper Marvel experience, and much more. Just yesterday, Anthony and Paul hopped on stage for an opening ceremony event in front of the Avengers Headquarters to celebrate the big day.

Another exciting news in the Marvel Cinematic Universe included Black Panther star Danai Gurira who essayed the role of Okoye in the film. Deadline reported that Danai will reportedly be getting her own origin spinoff series on Disney+. Coogler is reportedly working on a separate Wakanda series for Disney+ and Deadline said it “would not come as a shock” if Danai stars in that show as well.

There are so many MCU shows in the works for Disney+. WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have both aired and next up is the premiere of Loki on June 9. Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye are both set for late 2021 releases.

