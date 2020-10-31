Paul Rudd braves monsoon to hand out cookies to early voters; Fans & Ellen DeGeneres call him ‘Perfect man’

Paul Rudd recently handed out cookies to early voters in New York during a heavy rainstorm. Scroll down to watch the good deed on video.

Paul Rudd recently proved that he just might be the nicest celeb! On Thursday (October 29), the 51-year-old Ant-Man & the Wasp actor took to the streets of Brooklyn, New York to join fellow early voters. In a video captured by a fan on Twitter, Paul braved the rainy weather and handed out cookies to all of the voters waiting in line outside of the Barclays Center to get in and cast their votes.

Paul stayed safe in a face mask and maintained social distance while handing out the cookies to the voters. According to fans in line, Paul was handing out cookies from the popular dessert shop Milk Bar. He also snapped pics and chatted with them as they waited to get inside.

You can watch a clip of Paul distributing the cookies below:

I’m voting in Brooklyn and Paul Rudd is handing out cookies pic.twitter.com/XH4ikButCL — Brian Rosenworcel (@Bowl_of_Worcel) October 29, 2020

As soon as the video went live, fans were overwhelmed by Paul’s thoughtful gesture and flooded Twitter praising the actor. Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres also chimed in and tweeted: “He might actually be the world’s most perfect man” after seeing the video. One fan tweeted: “Paul Rudd couldn't get more adorable. What a lovely human being,” while another one added: “For me, it was love at first sight. He's pretty perfect.”

ALSO READ: Paul Rudd on Comedy; says 'I have always enjoyed humour to tell a very dramatic story'

