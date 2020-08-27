Paul Rudd clears up rumour of losing lead role in Titanic to Leonardo DiCaprio: I was never in the running

Ant-Man star Paul Rudd is clearing the air about his possible role in the iconic film Titanic and the rumour of losing the lead role to Leonardo DiCaprio. Scroll down to know what Paul had to say.

Ant-Man star Paul Rudd is clearing up the rumour that he turned down the role of Jack Dawson in the hit film Titanic, the role that eventually went to Leonardo DiCaprio. During a recent appearance on The Ringer‘s 10 Questions With Kyle Brandt podcast, Paul said, “No, no that’s not true. I was never in the running. I just had a real interest in it because my father was a Titanic expert.”

Paul then continued, “That was how he made his living. Talking about the Titanic. So when they announced they were making this film I really wanted to get in on it for my dad. But no we were not in the running.”

In fact, it was revealed last year that the Avengers hero encouraged DiCaprio to take the role. During an interview on The Graham Norton Show, Rudd revealed that he helped convince the 44-year-old Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood star to take on the role in Titanic.

While working together on Romeo + Juliet, Leo shared with Paul that he was offered a role in Titanic, but hadn’t accepted the role yet. While recalling the incident, Paul said: “We all went out to a bar… I was riding to the place with Leo and he said, ‘I just got offered this movie and it’s a big movie,” Paul explained while adding that he told Leo the news was “incredible” and then shared with Leo that he had a special connection to Titanic. “My father was a Titanic expert and he used to take people all over the world talking about Titanic,” Paul revealed. “He would go to universities.” Paul shared the story with Leo, who still wasn’t totally sold on starring in the movie.

ALSO READ: Paul Rudd on Comedy; says 'I have always enjoyed humour to tell a very dramatic story'

Share your comment ×