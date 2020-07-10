  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Paul Rudd on Comedy; says 'I have always enjoyed humor to tell a very dramatic story'

"Ant-Man" star Paul Rudd says he has always enjoyed humour to tell a very dramatic story.
724 reads Mumbai
Paul Rudd on Comedy; says 'I have always enjoyed humor to tell a very dramatic story'Paul Rudd on Comedy; says 'I have always enjoyed humor to tell a very dramatic story'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The audience loved Paul as the witty and humorous Scott Lang aka Ant-Man.

On balancing this bad*** character with a comedic part, he said: "Well, I think they don't have to work separately. I think that they can enhance each other. My default is comedy but it's in life that any kind of trauma, any kind of thing you know that I'm doing I tend to veer toward the humorous side of it but I have always enjoyed humour to tell a very dramatic story."

"I think we do, that's how we kind of...a lot of that stuff palpable right and I never lost sight of the story that was being told which is a dramatic story so I never want to step outside of that but the character is kind of aware of what's happening and it's okay to have fun with it at times," he added.

Now that he is Ant-Man, does he avoid stepping on ants?

"Yeah I mean like a weird thing happened where I legitimately won't mess with ants. I do feel this kinship with ants and the other day I was getting like some coffee and a couple of them were coming out of the sink on the way to the machine. I didn't pick them up but I figured they found their way in, they can find a way out. We are brothers in arms," said the actor.

"Ant-Man" will air on July 11 on Star Movies.

Credits :IANS, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement