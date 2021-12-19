Paul Rudd gets welcomed into the 'five timers club' on SNL by Tom Hanks, Tina Fey & more; WATCH

Despite the Omicron spike putting a dampener on Paul Rudd's fifth hosting gig on Saturday Night Live with the cancellation of any live audience members, the actor did receive a special welcome as Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Kenan Thompson and Steve Martin joined in to induct him into the 'five timers' hosting club for SNL in the most hilarious way.

While Tom Hanks and Tina Fey made an in-person appearance, Steve Martin made a virtual appearance. Hanks and Fey handed over the coveted 'five timers club' jacket to Rudd to welcome him into their group. Hank poked fun at Paul Rudd's recently gained People's Sexiest Man Alive 2021 title and joked calling him "the Most Sexist Man of the Year." Tina Fey also chimed in called Paul, "Mr. sexy five-timer."

Saturday Night Live's cast member, Kenan Thompson who handed over the 'five timers' special jacket to Rudd said, "Congratulations on hosting the show four and a half times." As for Steve Martin who made a virtual appearance on the show, in the pre-taped clip, he was seen "accidentally" referring to Rudd as “Tom Hanks” the whole way through. His Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short also made a brief appearance in this video in a perfect callback to the OG 5-Timers Club.

Check out Paul Rudd's entry into the five-timers club here:

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey welcome Paul Rudd to the Five-Timers Club! pic.twitter.com/tidzhofdtx — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 19, 2021

Considering the recent episode was taped with limited cast members and crew, Tina Fey filled in for Colin Jost's The Weekend Update segment. It was earlier announced by Charlie XCX who was supposed to be the musical guest for the evening that she won't be performing since the show was following protocols due to the COVID-19 spike.

