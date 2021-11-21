Paul Rudd hilariously recalls getting 'red bumps' after sleeping on a dumpster mattress in early acting days

After being crowned the Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine, Paul Rudd has been the talk of the town! However, if you ask the actor, he hasn't taken the title for granted, rather during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Rudd has acknowledged his humble beginnings and revealed an epic story of sleeping on a dumpster mattress.

While opening up on his early acting days, Rudd revealed sleeping at his friend Bo's rundown apartment complex in LA and even had his friend take him to auditions because his car was broken. However, when he could manage to rent an apartment of his own, Rudd didn't have enough cash to buy furniture! "I found a mattress out by the dumpster. And I thought, ‘Sweet. Free mattress.' I just took it up to my room, and then I slept on it," Rudd jokingly said.

Later, he recalled how after sleeping for one night on the mattress, the Ghostbusters: Afterlife star woke up "covered in red bumps." Jokingly, Rudd added, "How’s that for Sexiest Man Alive, huh?"

For those unversed, Rudd has been named the Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine, and the title was previously held by his Marvel costars Chris Hemsworth and Bradley Cooper. After the announcement, Rudd's costars and industry friends have lauded the actor, while some poked fun at the Magazine for not choosing them as the 'sexiest' man!

However, opening up on the same, Rudd had previously revealed that he would be leaning on the title and owning it!

ALSO READ: Paul Rudd OWNS Sexiest Man Alive title as he walks around in a sash and tiara; WATCH