Following his surprise appearance in the season 2 finale of the Hulu original show "Only Murders in the Building", Paul Rudd is now confirmed to join the ensemble cast of the popular web series for its third season. The show already has some of the big stars of the industry, including Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, involved. Now, with Rudd in the mix, it'll be a treat for the fans of the show.

So, in this article, we are going to cover everything that we know about the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building. Furthermore, we are going to reference incidents and anecdotes from the show. Hence, if you haven't watched it already, we'd like to warn you that there are spoilers ahead!

Only Murders in the Building Season 3: Everything we know

Now, before we move on to the nitty-gritty details of the upcoming season of the uber-popular mystery-comedy series, let's take a look at how Paul Rudd's character Ben Glenroy came into the lives of the show's murder-mystery-solving gang that includes Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez). We will also learn how Rudd's character is expected to impact the plot of Only Murders in the Building season 3.

Paul Rudd's entry in Only Murders in the Building

Paul Rudd made his first appearance in the Emmy-nominated show in the last episode of its second season, titled "I Know Who Did It", which aired on Hulu recently. Apart from revealing the murderer of Bunny Folger, the show set up a new mystery in the epilogue of the season 2 finale for Mabel, Charles, and Oliver, played by Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, to uncover. You can check out the official trailer of the show attached right below.

Although Paul Rudd's screen-time in the finale episode is pretty short, the final scene showed him suspiciously dropping dead on stage while performing for a Broadway show, produced by Oliver. So, the episode clearly set up the plot for the upcoming season in which we expect Mabel, Charles, and Oliver to uncover the mystery of Glenroy's death.

Paul Rudd confirmed for OMITB Season 3

Now, after the final episode of OMITB season 2 introduced Paul Rudd's character, there were speculations about whether he will be in the third season or not. However, to every fan's delight, showrunner John Hoffman recently confirmed to Variety that Paul will be appearing in the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building. Although it is not confirmed whether he will be appearing as a guest or in recurring episodes.

"Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of Season 2 as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming Season 3 — as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!", Hoffman told Variety.

So, MCU's much-loved Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd might just be one of the primary characters of one of Hulu's most popular shows Only Murders in the Building. Rudd's addition to the cast also reunites him with Selena Gomez after the pair worked in the 2016 Netflix film "The Fundamentals of Caring." Furthermore, it would be pretty interesting to see Rudd on-screen with legends like Steve Martin and Martin Short.

OMITB Season 3 possible release date

Coming to the release date of Only Murders in the Building's third season, unfortunately, it is still a mystery at the time of writing this article. Hulu released the first season of the show in August last year, while the second one releasing in late June. Hence, we expect the producers to not delay the expected timeline and release the third iteration in summer 2023.

"Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humour and heart, and truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena's work," Craig Erwich, the president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story."

So, if you are looking to binge on something light yet gripping this weekend, we'd recommend you watch the first two seasons of Only Murders in the Building on Hulu or Disney+. You can check out the teaser of the first season right below.

