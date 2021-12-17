Paul Rudd jokes about his 'bizarre' Christmas wish in new Saturday Night Live promo

Paul Rudd is all set to host Saturday Night Live again and as the actor joins the "five timers club." Ahead of the new episode releasing o December 18, the actor appeared in a new promo along with Charlie XCX who is set to be the musical guest for the evening. The actor who was recently crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive 2021 in the funny SNL promo spoke about his 'bizarre' Christmas wish.

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife star appeared alongside Charli XCX and SNL cast member Ego Nwodim in the promo where he first made a joke about getting an entry into the 'five timers club' of SNL's hosts. He said, "No, no no. I was just arrested for the fifth time this week."

Further on, Rudd is asked to reveal his Christmas wish by Ego to which he says, "It's so bizarre and so utterly horrifying that if I say it out loud you two might never look at me the same."

In another promo, the actor hilariously also couldn't pronounce the name of the Charlie XCX after repeatedly getting it wrong.

Check out the SNL promo here:

THIS SATURDAY

Paul Rudd joins the Five-Timers Club with music from @charli_xcx!!! pic.twitter.com/DOWO14WpEa — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 17, 2021

As for Saturday Night Live's five-timers club, actors such as Justin Timberlake, Ben Affleck, Scarlett Johansson, Melissa McCarthy, Dwayne Johnson, Jonah Hill, Will Ferrell and, now, Rudd have hosted the famed reality show five times.

Last week, Saturday Night Live was hosted by Billie Eilish who also doubled as a musical guest for the evening. The singer performed to the title track of her recently released album, Happier Than Ever.

