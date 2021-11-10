Paul Rudd NAMED People's Sexiest Man Alive 2021: I'm going to own this

Paul Rudd is officially People's Sexiest Man Alive 2021 and it's no surprise that this actor who is known for his "anti-aging" looks has topped the list at 52. The actor succeeds Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan who was crowned the Sexiest Man Alive last year. It seems MCU superheroes are crushing it when it comes to bagging the coveted title.

The Ant-Man actor is known to be one of the most modest Hollywood stars and his reaction on being crowned the Sexiest Man Alive reflects the same even more. With much humility, the actor told People that he's aware that after the announcement, several people would say, "What?" Not only stopping at this humble reaction, the actor further even added, "There are so many people that should get this before me."

As for the perks of becoming the Sexiest Man Alive, Paul claimed that after this, he would finally get an invitation to have "sexy dinners with [George] Clooney and [Brad] Pitt and [Michael] B. Jordan."

Rudd also exclaimed his excitement to take on this title head-on, especially when his friends try to give him grief over it. He said, "I mean I'm going to lean into it hard. I'm going to own this. I'm not going to try to be like 'Oh, I'm so modest.' I'm getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that's why they're my friends", via People.

Paul Rudd has forever been the internet's crush and every time he steps out, there's a viral photo of him that takes over the internet as netizens gush about how much younger he looks. Looks like Rudd's fans are going to rejoice this moment the utmost.

