Paul Rudd OWNS Sexiest Man Alive title as he walks around in a sash and tiara; WATCH

Man of the hour Paul Rudd recently made an appearance on The Late Show and proudly chatted with host Stephen Colbert about his recently-earned title of People‘s Sexiest Man Alive. The actor opened the show by walking in with a sash and tiara before Colbert congratulated him and showed him a few of the headlines about his recent title.

Stephen showed a column by The Guardian, who wrote, “Do you fancy Paul Rudd? You’re either a sociopath or a liar if you say no.” To which Rudd joked, “I would like to thank The Guardian, first of all, for hiring my mom.”



Colbert also mentioned that Page Six, who incorrectly announced that Chris Evans would be receiving the honour before People magazine, actually announced Paul Rudd as the contender. Page Six which is owned by The New York Post later ran the headline, “Sorry, Paul Rudd is many things — but Sexiest Man Alive is not one of them.” To which Paul said: “Hey, that might be the first thing I ever read in the New York Post that I agree with. That’s not fake news.”

Later on in the chat, Colbert also questioned the MCU star about whether Seth Rogen’s tweet about him giving him a massage in Las Vegas was correct. To which Rudd insisted, “That totally happened, that’s true,” before he asked Colbert to lie on the desk so he could give him a much-needed massage.

If you missed it, many Hollywood celebrities have been gushing about Paul Rudd post People’s announcement. Some names include--Jennifer Aniston, Ryan Reynolds, Alicia Silverstone, and more.

