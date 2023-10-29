Paul Rudd pays tribute to late actor Matthew Perry over his sudden demise

Paul Rudd, 54, who played the role of Mike Hannigan (Phoebe's husband) in the final seasons, mourned the death of his co-star Matthew Perry from FRIENDS. The legendary actor who played well-known characted of Chandler pased away on 28th Ocotber 2023. Here's what Paul expressed about his sudden demise.

Paul Rudd mourns over demise of Matthew Perry

Paul Rudd expressed his grief over the passing of the late actor with his post stating Matthew Perry (1969 - 2023) along with a heartfelt caption. The caption read, "Words can’t express how saddened I am to hear of Matthew’s passing. You will be missed so so so dearly 😞"

ALSO READ: Maggie Wheeler, FRIENDS' Janice expresses grief over Matthew Perry's death; reflects on 'creative moments' together

Paul Rudd's reflected on his time on FRIENDS

Paul Rudd was one of many actors who made guest appearances for short stints on the sitcom, but his appearance made a lasting impression on the fans. The 54-year-old actor, known for his role as Mike Hannigan, Phoebe Buffay's boyfriend and later husband in the popular show Friends, once spoke about his experience on the show.

Rudd featured in 16 episodes, including the series finale in 2004. He revealed on Heart Breakfast that "I never knew that I was going to be in as many (episodes of the show) as I was. But it also felt strange. I mean, I was in that last episode and I just thought, 'I shouldn’t be here ... I’m getting, like, a front-row seat to things I’m not supposed to see."

Rudd mentioned his enjoyment of working with the tight-knit cast, including Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc. He acknowledged on the radio show, "They were all crying, it was all emotional, and I was just like, 'Whoa.' I mean, I felt very privileged. But I also was like, 'I just want to sit back here and not get in the way.'"

The Wanderlust star further added, “It was really fun, and they were great. The whole thing was a bit surreal, I must say, to be a part of that — because I came on really at the end.”

Matthew Perry's demise

The actor was discovered deceased at his Los Angeles residence, as reported by US law enforcement sources. Friends, a beloved sitcom depicting the lives of six friends living in New York City, aired from 1994 to 2004, with its final episode watched by 52.5 million viewers in the US, becoming the most-watched TV episode of the 2000s.

Reports from the LA Times and TMZ, the first to break the news of Perry's passing, indicated that he was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his residence in the Pacific Palisades area. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed responding to a "water emergency" incident at that location but did not disclose Perry's identity.

Advertisement

Warner Bros, the production company behind the long-running series, known for its enduring popularity among new generations of viewers through global reruns, paid tribute to Perry, describing him as a "true gift to us all."

ALSO READ: Was Matthew Perry trying to convey something with 'I'm Mattman' posts before sudden demise? Fans speculate